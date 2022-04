Delhi: JP Nadda hands over ration kits to beneficiaries at PMGKAY PDS Center

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda on April 13 handed over ration kits to beneficiaries during his visit to PMGKAY PDS Center in Shastri Park, Kailash Nagar. ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ is a food security welfare scheme announced by the Government of India on March 26 2020.