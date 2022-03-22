Delhi Independent research scientist Ajai Kumar Sonkar receives Padma Shri

Ajai Kumar Sonkar, an independent research scientist in the field of Marine Aquaculture, received the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 21 in Delhi. He received the award in the category of the Science and Technology. While speaking to ANI, the independent research scientist said, “I was surprised, I never knew that it's possible to identify somebody and honouring like this. I am thankful to the Government.”