Delhi: Huge crowd at Lajpat Nagar Market as Diwali nears

As Diwali nears, a huge crowd was seen at Lajpat Nagar Market in Delhi on November 01. People thronged the market to make purchases for the festival. Social distancing norms were also flouted.

Nov 02, 2021, 01:10 PM IST