Delhi: Huge crowd at Lajpat Nagar Market as Diwali nears

As Diwali nears, a huge crowd was seen at Lajpat Nagar Market in Delhi on November 01. People thronged the market to make purchases for the festival. Social distancing norms were also flouted.

