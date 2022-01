Delhi: HM Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda arrive for CEC meeting

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other leaders arrived at party headquarters for the CEC meeting in Delhi. BJP has announced 194 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and 34 candidates for Punjab. Elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be completed in seven phases with UP being the first to go to the polls on February 10.