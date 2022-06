Delhi hit and run case: Accused SUV driver booked, vehicle seized

Speaking on the recent viral video of a four-wheeler hitting a biker in Delhi, Delhi Police Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) South Harsha Vardhan Mandava on June 06 informed that the accused SUV driver has been arrested. “The 26-year-old accused driver has been arrested and the car has been seized. An Attempt to murder case has been registered in the matter,” the M Harsha Vardhan said.