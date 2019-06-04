Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain alleges Ayushman Bharat scheme is a fraud’

After the surprise visit in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain critisiced Central Government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. “Will not implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, Ayushman Bharat scheme is a fraud,” said Jain. "First Central government needs to provide the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Around 70 per cent of patients are coming here from Uttar Pradesh. ‘Modi ji’ did nothing there. We will not differentiate between rich and poor. We will not allow this yojana as government hospitals and medical check-ups are for all," Health Minister added. Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a centrally sponsored scheme launched in 2018, which aims to address healthcare issues by providing coverage up to Rs 5 lakh to the needy.