Delhi Health Minister reacts to Anil Vij’s COVID remark, calls it ‘political talk’

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on January 17 reacted to Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij’s remark blaming high COVID infection rate in 3 districts of Haryana on ‘uncontrolled’ rise in cases in Delhi, calling it ‘political talk’. “These are political talks, I can also tell how many Haryana people are testing positive in Delhi. Over 1,000 COVID cases are being reported from outside Delhi every day,” said Satyendar Jain. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on January 16 said that Haryana adversely affected due to its vicinity to Delhi.