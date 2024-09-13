Delhi Gym News Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV In a shocking gang-related incident, a 35-year-old Afghan-origin gym owner was shot dead in an upscale Delhi neighborhood on Thursday night. CCTV footage from Greater Kailash-1 captured the moment when a shooter, wearing a checkered shirt, opened fire on Nadir Shah while another man fled the scene. The shooter then escaped on a nearby motorcycle after firing six to eight shots. Reportedly, Rohit Godara, an associate of Goldy Brar from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder on social media. Police recovered bullet casings and projectiles at the scene. Shah was rushed to Max Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. #delhi #delhigym #delhinews #greaterkailash #gym #gymowner #news #latestnews #crime #goldybrar