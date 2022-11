Delhi Gurdwara committee to take out ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession on ‘Parkash Purab’

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of 553rd ‘Parkash Purab’ of Guru Nanak Dev, preparations are underway at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to take out ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib on November 06.