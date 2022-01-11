Delhi Govt to start special yoga classes for COVID patients

Amid the surge of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 11 announced that the Delhi Government will start special yoga and pranayam classes for COVID patients in home isolation from tomorrow (Jan 12). “Special Yoga/pranayam classes to be brought in by Delhi government for COVID positive patients in home isolation. Yoga boosts immunity. We will send them a link today and classes to begin from tomorrow in different batches,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.