Delhi Govt to set up shopping centres for sales of wheat at MSP in Narela Najagarh mandis

Addressing a Press Conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on April 08 informed that Delhi Government will be setting up shopping centres for purchasing wheat at minimum support price (MSP) in Narela and Najafgarh mandis.He informed to media persons, “Today we held a meeting with Food Corporation of India (FCI) and others to bring a solution to Delhi farmers' concerns over selling wheat at MSPs. We are starting shopping centres in Narela and Najafgarh mandis (where farm produce- wheat specifically) will be sold on the basis of MSPs.”“Registration and document verification will be done at Narela and Najafgarh mandis. Post this, they (farmers) will be issued a coupon on the basis of which they will be depositing their wheat to FCI in an allotted time,” Rai added.