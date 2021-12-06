Delhi Govt to organise grand play on Dr BR Ambedkar’s life at JLN Stadium

To celebrate 75 years of Independence, Delhi Government will organise a grand play on Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s life on January 5 at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, announced CM Kejriwal on death anniversary of Father of Constitution. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Well-known personalities are related to this play, 50 shows will be held, it will be free for the public. Perhaps for the first time in India, a government is making such efforts to take the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to every child.”