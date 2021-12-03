Delhi Govt to consult on pollution with environmentalists

As the air quality in the national capital remains in ‘very poor’ category, Delhi Government plans to consult with environmentalists. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on December 03 said, “Today, the Central and Delhi Government have filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court. Today we are again writing to the Union Environment Minister to convene a meeting of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi ministers and environmental experts regarding pollution.”