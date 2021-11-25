{"id":"2921182","source":"DNA","title":"Delhi Govt to compensate construction workers amid ban due to air pollution ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"After Supreme Court ordered to re-impose the ban on construction and demolishing activities due to air pollution in Delhi, State Government has decided to compensate the construction workers. “I have given an order today to deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution. We will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.","summary":"After Supreme Court ordered to re-impose the ban on construction and demolishing activities due to air pollution in Delhi, State Government has decided to compensate the construction workers. “I have given an order today to deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution. We will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-delhi-govt-to-compensate-construction-workers-amid-ban-due-to-air-pollution-2921182","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006976-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/nov25v31.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637844901","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:25 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:25 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921182"}