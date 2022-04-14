Delhi Govt’s 30 Schools of Specialised Excellence to be named after Dr BR Ambedkar: CM Kejriwal

In order to commemorate the 131st birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, all 30 Schools of Specialised Excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence,’ said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 14. “All 30 Schools of Specialised Excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence. Dr BR Ambedkar gave maximum emphasis on education and what could be a better way of paying homage to him than naming the best of our schools after him,” he said.