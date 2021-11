{"id":"2921183","source":"DNA","title":"Delhi Govt re-imposes ban on construction, demolition activities","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Delhi Government has re-imposed ban on construction and demolition activities on November 25 due to increase in air pollution levels. “The air pollution levels have risen today as compared to the last 3-4 days. After Supreme Court directions, a ban has been re-imposed on construction and demolition activities in Delhi,” said Environment minister Gopal Rai.","summary":"Delhi Government has re-imposed ban on construction and demolition activities on November 25 due to increase in air pollution levels. “The air pollution levels have risen today as compared to the last 3-4 days. After Supreme Court directions, a ban has been re-imposed on construction and demolition activities in Delhi,” said Environment minister Gopal Rai.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-delhi-govt-re-imposes-ban-on-construction-demolition-activities-2921183","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006977-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/nov25v27.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637844901","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:25 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:25 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921183"}