Delhi Govt offices to have photos of BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 25 hoisted the national flag on the sidelines of Republic Day. Addressing the event, Kejriwal said, “Today I announce that at every office of the Delhi govt, there will be photos of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. Now we won't put any CM or politician’s photos.”