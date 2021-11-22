Delhi Govt lifts ban on construction demolition activities

With marginal improvement in the air quality of Delhi, UT’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai on November 22 said, “Prevailing pollution in Delhi has now been decreasing, due to various measures taken against it and the change in wind speed. Keeping this in mind, the ban on demolition and construction has now been taken back, but strict monitoring will continue. Any site caught violating the 14-point guidelines, for controlling pollution, will be shut without notice and imposed with penalty and strict proceedings. We've constituted 585 joint monitoring teams with DPCC, Revenue and MCDs.”