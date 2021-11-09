Delhi Govt launches Anti Open Burning Campaign

Delhi Government launched 'Anti Open Burning Campaign' from November 11- December 11. “To curb instances of open burning in Delhi, we will be launching 'Anti Open Burning Campaign' from 11 November to 11 December in the capital. 550 teams from 10 departments handed over responsibility for the same. We also appeal to the people to complain on the 'Green Delhi' app if they see any instance of open burning,” said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on November 09.