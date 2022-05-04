Delhi govt announces free bus travel to construction workers

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on May 04 announced that Delhi government will offer free bus travel to around 10 lakh construction labourers. While speaking to ANI, Sisodia said, “All construction labourers earlier had to spend somewhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per month for travel. Now the government has decided to make bus travel free for such labourers. This will benefit about 10 lakh labourers in the state.”