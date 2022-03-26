Delhi govt aims to create 20 lakh jobs through ‘Rozgar Budget’ Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on March 26 in Delhi, presented the Budget for Delhi in the Assembly, and informed that the Delhi government has aimed to create 20 lakhs more jobs through the ‘Rozgar Budget’ in the next 5 years. “Today we are presenting ‘Rozgar Budget’ which aims to accelerate economic welfare. Through ‘Rozgar Budget’, we aim to generate 20 lakhs more jobs in the next five years,” the Delhi Deputy CM said. “We have a target of expanding the working population in Delhi by creating 20 lakh jobs in the retail sector, food and beverage, logistics, travel and tourism, real estate and green energy,” he added.