Delhi government starts 3-day ‘Vikalp Mela’ to spread awareness about replacement of plastic products

Delhi government has started a three-day plastic ‘Vikalp Mela’ to spread awareness about replacing plastic products, informed Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on July 01. “Country today banned 19 items of single-use plastic. Plastic products that can't be recycled cause great harm to the environment. To spread awareness about what to replace it with, the Delhi government has started a 3-day plastic ‘Vikalp Mela’,” said Gopal Rai.