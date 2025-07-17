Delhi-Goa IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai | Indigo News

IndiGo Delhi-Goa Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Engine Failure | July 16, 2025An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on July 16, 2025, after one of its engines reportedly failed. The flight, delayed by 30 minutes, took off around 8 PM and was diverted to Mumbai, landing safely just before 10 PM. Multiple flight trackers confirmed the diversion. Get the latest updates on this developing story, IndiGo’s response, and aviation safety news.