Delhi Floods Heavy Rain Lashes Part Of Delhi Amid Yamuna Water Flood

Delhi Rains Live Updates: While the national capital is still witnessing waterlogging and floods, several parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall on Saturday evening. Several roads in the national capital which were shut for traffic movement were opened on Saturday as the Yamuna floodwaters receded from the roads, officials said on Saturday. However, traffic regulations are still in effect on some key road stretches.