Delhi Flood: Yamuna again flows above danger mark, no respite from waterlogging in several areas

The Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark again with the river flowing at 205.48 metres due to fresh rainfall in neighbouring states. This came hours after the Yamuna was flowing below the danger level of 205.33 metres for the first time in a week.

