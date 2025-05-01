Delhi Fire News Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dilli Haat Market 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Major fire at popular Delhi market Dilli Haat. Around 25 to 30 stalls were completely burnt to ashes. Huge clouds of thick smoke could be seen above stalls in the market. Twelve fire engines were rushed to the spot, no injuries have been reported yet. Several traders have lost their goods in the fire, a witness said.