Delhi Fire doused off at Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh

Fire has been controlled at Gaffar market in Karol Bagh, Delhi on June 12. No casualties have been reported. Informing the media, SK Dua, Divisional fire officer, said, “Fire has been controlled. Some internal fire continues, 15-16 shops affected. Parts of buildings on fire fell off, creating an issue in dousing the fire. 200 firemen continue to work. Family of 5 was stuck, now rescued, are safe.”