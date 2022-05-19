Search icon
Delhi: Fire breaks out in forest area near Majnu Ka Tila

A fire broke out in the forest area near Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi on May 19. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A firefighting operation is underway. More details are awaited.

