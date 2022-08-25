हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Delhi: Fire breaks out at mobile godown, no casualty reported
A fire broke out at the second floor of a mobile godown at around 10 pm on August 24 in Delhi. 10 fire tenders reached at the spot to douse off the fire. No causality has been reported.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
CS Result 2022: ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result to release tomorrow at icsi.edu
How to comply with new debit, credit cards guidelines from RBI ahead of deadline
6900 cases, 4700 arrests: How UAPA is a prime weapon in India’s terror crackdown
Uttar Pradesh: 15 Chinese nationals staying in India illegally detained in Gautam Buddh Nagar
Watch: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam shake hands ahead of the all important match between India-Pakistan
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taaps...
In pics: Ek Villian Returns st...
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehy...
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Ma...
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Me...
Speed Reads
More
Jammu and Kashmir: Two earthquakes in span of one hour hit J&K's Katra
UPPSC APO 2022 answer key released at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link here
Wordle 432 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25
KMAT 2022 session 2 admit card released at cee.kerala.gov.in: All you need to know
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Official website, How to raise objections
Most Watched
More
Sports Wrap, August 8...
An eye test could help detect autism in children: Study...
Sports Wrap, August 3...
India@75: From 'Mother India' to 'Bahubali', movies that def...
ICG rescues Sri Lankan refugees stranded in the sea...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall