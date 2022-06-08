Delhi Fire breaks out at electric motor parking in Jamia Nagar

A massive fire broke out at the electric motor parking in Jamia Nagar of Delhi on June 08. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control. A total of 10 cars, 1 motorcycle, 2 scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws have been gutted in the fire. No casualties were reported in the mishap.