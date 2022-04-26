Search icon
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Amar Colony in Lajpat Nagar

A massive fire broke out at Amar Colony in Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi on April 26. 9 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. More details are awaited. Operation is underway.

