Delhi: Fire breaks out at 3 factories in Kirti Nagar industrial area

A fire broke out at three factories in Kirti Nagar industrial area around 1:50 am on May 13. Total combined area of all factories are around 500 square yards. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, fire is under control now. No casualty has been reported so far. More details are awaited.