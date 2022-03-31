Delhi Fire at Ghazipur landfill continues to rage locals suffer

Fire continued to rage at East Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill on March 31. The smog from the landfill also adds to air pollution menace. People live nearby are facing difficulty in breathing as smoke has engulfed the entire area. Delhi government has directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on MCD.