Delhi expected to report around 14,000 cases today: Satyendar Jain

After witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi is expected to account much fewer cases, as compared to yesterday. While briefing on the COVID situation, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the National Capital is expected to report around 14,000-15,000 cases on January 17. “Delhi to report around 14,000-15,000 cases today, much less than yesterday. Around 2.85 crore doses have been administered in Delhi; 100 per cent eligible population inoculated with 1st dose, 80 per cent with 2nd dose, and 1.28 lakh people received precautionary dose,” said Delhi Health Minister Jain.