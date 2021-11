{"id":"2917970","source":"DNA","title":"Delhi Education Minister inspects Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"As schools in national capital reopened for all classes with 50% capacity on November 01, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar for inspection. \r

\"Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We're following all COVID protocols,\" said Sisodia","summary":"As schools in national capital reopened for all classes with 50% capacity on November 01, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar for inspection. \r

\"Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We're following all COVID protocols,\" said Sisodia","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-delhi-education-minister-inspects-rajkiya-sarvodaya-kanyabal-vidyalaya-2917970","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003466-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v16.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635757502","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:35 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:35 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917970"}