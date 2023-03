Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain resign from their posts

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have resigned from their posts in the state cabinet. CM Arvind Kejriwal has also accepted their resignations. According to reports, portfolios of Sisodia, including health, are likely to be given to Delhi cabinet ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand