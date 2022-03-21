Delhi-Doha flight emergency landing Will address issue with full transparency says Airbus India President

Following the emergency landing of Qatar Airways flight at Karachi due to indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold, Airbus India and Managing Director (MD) of South Asia region Rémi Maillard on March 21 claimed that Airbus will address the issue in full transparency with the customer, with authority. “If an incident happened, I can tell you that Airbus will address the issue in full transparency with the customer, with authority. We will be looking for the root causes, we will implement the corrective measures,” said Rémi Maillard.