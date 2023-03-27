Delhi: Devotees throng to Kalkaji Temple on sixth day of ‘Chaitra Navratri’

Marking the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri, early morning ‘aarti’ was performed at the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi on March 27. Devotees offered prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Durga. The ‘aarti’ was performed with a lot of enthusiasm early in the morning. Mantras were chanted by priests and holy songs were played on the temple premises. The holy festival ‘Chaitra Navaratri’ is celebrated for nine days during the spring season, its first day falls during the full moon phase. Nine ‘avatars’ of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these nine days. The sixth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Katyayani, one of the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. The festival began on March 22 and will end on March 30.