Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Delhi: Devotees throng to Kalkaji Temple on sixth day of ‘Chaitra Navratri’

Marking the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri, early morning ‘aarti’ was performed at the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi on March 27. Devotees offered prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Durga. The ‘aarti’ was performed with a lot of enthusiasm early in the morning. Mantras were chanted by priests and holy songs were played on the temple premises. The holy festival ‘Chaitra Navaratri’ is celebrated for nine days during the spring season, its first day falls during the full moon phase. Nine ‘avatars’ of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these nine days. The sixth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Katyayani, one of the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. The festival began on March 22 and will end on March 30.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
What are the 5 ways to improve constipation
Bill Gates love life: From Melinda Gates, Ann Winblad to Paula Hurd, women in billionaires' life
Mahashivratri 2023: 5 famous Shiv temples in India apart from 12 Jyotirlingas, check here
Tata Punch EV, BYD Seal and other electric cars launching in India in 2023
Quick Weight Loss diet plan: Five belly fat-burning vegetable and fruit juices recipes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav goes missing in Pune
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.