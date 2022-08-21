Search icon
Delhi: Delhi Police puts up cemented barricades, tightens security at Tikri border

Ahead of the call by farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi police on August 21 put up cemented barricades, and tightened security at the Delhi-Haryana’s Tikri border. Farmers have started arriving in the state. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmer unions, has planned a protest against the Centre on August 22 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Participants intend to demand several concessions from the central government, including that the government set minimum support prices (MSPs) for farmers so that they can support themselves when prices decrease.

