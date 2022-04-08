Delhi: CR Park fish market remains open amid reports of closure notices by SDMC

Despite South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s order, CR Park fish market remained open on April 07. SDMC issued notices to the vendors to shut meat shop during Navratri. However, traders denied of receiving any letter from the department. “Our market didn't receive any such notice. We read in newspapers (about closing shops), so some of us followed, but opened shops after reading in newspapers about no such restriction,” said a seller. SDMC Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan on April 04 said that new SDMC licenses only to those meat shops which would not operate during Navratri.