Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana launches three digital initiatives for better services

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on February 28 launched three digital initiatives i.e. Anubhuti-QR Code-based feedback system, Delhi Police website, and e-Chittha portal to ensure the safety and security of people with maximum use of technology. During the launch event he said, “Anubhuti-QR code-based feedback system will help us improve with public feedback. Delhi Police website is not only convenient but also very useful. e-Chittha is the backbone of duty distribution.”