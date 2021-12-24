Delhi CP attends ‘Khaki Ke Sang Shiksha Aur Umang - YUVA Mashaal’ programme

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on December 23 attended 'Khaki Ke Sang Shiksha Aur Umang - YUVA Mashaal' programme. Rohini District held public felicitation and interaction programme at Begumpur, Delhi. Elderly persons felicitated the Commissioner of Police by presenting him a turban. The Rohini District also hosted renowned Olympic Champion wrestler Ravi Dahiya. The Commissioner of Police also honoured several members of Grameen Police Sahyog Samiti and social workers who are bringing positive changes to the society with their relentless efforts with police. The programme aims to give message among residents about community outreach initiatives of Delhi Police.