Delhi cop’s car rams into 6 vehicles in Dwarka Mor, case registered

A case has been registered against an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police for ramming 6 vehicles, including a PCR van, at Dwarka Mor area on January 04. It has been learnt that the ASI was travelling in his private car when the accident took place. ASI along with three other people sustained injuries. As per Delhi Police, legal action is being taken against the ASI and his blood sample has been taken for blood alcohol content analysis.