Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhary detained by Police during protest

Delhi Police detained Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhary and others as they protested over ED probe against Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case on June 12.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.