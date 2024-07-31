Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants Deaths

Dr Vikas Divyakirti, founder of Drishti IAS, claimed he’s being targeted as a scapegoat in the Old Rajinder Nagar Coaching Centre incident. He believes that the administration wants to shift blame and ease public pressure. Divyakirti acknowledges the students' emotional turmoil and valid concerns, sharing that he's haunted by the thought of the three children who died.