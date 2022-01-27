Delhi CM Kejriwal unfurls National Flags at 75 locations on 75th anniversary of India’s Independence

While India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 27, unfurled National Flag at a height of 115-feet at 75 locations across Delhi to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. “In phase 1, our target is to install flags at 500 locations in Delhi. Our aim is that everyone will see the flag 2-3 times a day. In our mundane life, sometimes we forget our country, society. These flags will give us a sense of patriotism,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.