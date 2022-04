Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visit govt school in Kalkaji

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited DR BR Ambedkar School of special Excellence at Kalkaji in Delhi. The Director of Education, Delhi Himanshu Gupta briefed the Punjab delegation about the education model of Delhi. The Chief Ministers was accompanied by Education Minister Manish Sisodia.