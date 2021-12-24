Delhi CM Kejriwal promises no sacrilege if voted to power in Punjab election rally

Ahead of Punjab Assembly election 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 24 hits back on the State Government over Ludhiana district court bomb blast. While addressing a public rally in Gurdaspur, Punjab, he said, “We will give an honest and strict government to Punjab. Until we have such a government in the state, bomb blasts like (Ludhiana court) will continue. We are the only party that works honestly. We brought an end to corruption in Delhi.” “If we are elected, we will ensure that there is no sacrilege of any religion, and those involved in sacrilege are punished. All bomb blasts will be investigated; their masterminds will be sent to jail,” he added.