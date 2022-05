Delhi: CM Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses at IP Extension bus depot

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 24 flagged off 150 electric buses at IP Extension bus depot. The CM and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot travelled to Rajghat on an electric bus. Depots at Rohini Sector-37, Mundela Kalan, Rajghat are equipped for parking and charging of these electrical buses.