Delhi CM Kejriwal announces financial aid to kin of deceased in Amarnath tragedy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 11 met families of women who lost their lives in Amarnath cave cloudburst incident. He announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of victims. “Government will provide help of Rs 10 lakh to each family and ensure their children’s studies go well,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.